Experts team to conduct study on construction of second jetty at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

September 20, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of experts drawn from the State government and IIT-Madras will study the possibility of constructing a new jetty at Vivekananda Rock Memorial without affecting fishing operations of country boat fishermen operating from nearby Vaavathurai.

 Though the State-owned Poompuhar Shipping Corporation operates three ferries to the memorial and the adjacent Thiruvalluvar statue, only one ferry can be berthed at a time due to paucity of space in the jetty. Hence, the second ferry would leave the jetty only after the first boat berthed at the memorial leaves the spot.

 Since this practice forces tourists to wait in the boat and also stand in queue for a long time, construction of additional jetty at the memorial at a cost of ₹20 crore began in June 2022.

 Opposing it, the country boat fishermen operating from Vaavathurai close to Poompuhar Shipping Corporation jetty submitted a petition to Collector P.N. Sridhar recently saying the construction of an additional jetty at the memorial would adversely affect fishing operations.

Talks were held with the fishermen at Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Office at Kanniyakumari on Tuesday and MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram and officials from various departments participated. The meeting decided to rope in experts from the government and IIT-Madras to study the impact, if any, of the upcoming jetty on fishing operations.

 The officials said they would require at least 20 days to complete the study, which was accepted by the fishermen.

