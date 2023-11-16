Experts from BIS share usefulness of fibre cement sheet

November 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Madurai, conducted a discussion on the merits of ‘Fibre cement sheet - lightweight concrete sandwich panels’ at the Institution of Engineers (India) Madurai centre on Thursday.

A press release from BIS said the event was organised as part of the Standards Promotion Activity in which members of civil engineering association, civil engineering department students of Latha Mathavan Engineering College, structural engineers and other technocrats participated.

BIS Senior Director and head S.D. Dayanand said that fibre cement lightweight concrete sandwich panel was primarily used in the construction of non-load bearing partition walls. Some of the advantages of the panels included lightness of construction and faster speed of work compared to brick masonry.

Institution of Engineers chairman Udhayakumar delivered the keynote address and spoke about the significance of standardisation in development of industrial infrastructure.

S.P. Srinivasan, chairman, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Madurai, thanked BIS for conducting the discussion and involving engineers from different fields, who have been playing a pivotal role in development of Indian Infrastructure.

BIS Joint Director V. Ramesh presented an overview of BIS and explained the salient features of BIS Care App.

Sinom Hudson Singh, Joint Director, Civil Engineering Department, BIS Headquarters, New Delhi, explained the salient features of the Indian Standard IS 17908:2023 Fibre Cement Sheet – Lightweight Concrete Sandwich Panels.

BIS Joint Director Hemalatha P. Panicker proposed a vote of thanks, the release said.