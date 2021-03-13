Expenditure Observers interact with surveillance teams

Expenditure Observers Saurabh Dubey and Milan Ruchal, who have been posted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the four Assembly constituencies in Ramanathapuram district, appealed to the flying squads and static surveillance team of officials to be vigilant and fair in discharging their duties.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate, in which the District Election Officer-cum-Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and other officials were present, the Expenditure Observers said that the objective of the ECI was to conduct the polls in a fair and transparent manner.

“While seizing cash or other valuables, proof of documents was mandatory. In the event of non-production of any evidence, the objects shall be seized and recorded as per the ECI guidelines,” they noted.

Earlier, Mr Dinesh explained the number of teams deployed in each of the four Assembly constituencies, the duties and responsibilities. So far, he said that the officials had seized about ₹50 lakh from 50 instances.

The special control room had received 11 complaints so far and the special telephone number - 1950 had received 1007 calls from different locations, upon which action was being initiated at different stages.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga district, two Expenditure Observers - Amitkumar Singh and Vanashree Hullanannavar – have been posted for Karaikudi, Tirupathur, Sivaganga and Manamadurai Assembly constituencies.

The Expenditure Observers inspected the control room and interacted with the static surveillance teams. According to a press release, the Observers can be contacted at 83004-30996 (Amit kumar Singh) and 83004-36191 (Vanashree) respectively by the general public for lodging poll related complaints.

Dindigul

District Election Officer-cum-Collector M. Vijayalakshmi presided over a meeting on Saturday in which Expenditure Observers Raja Ghosh (Palani and Oddanchatram), Suraj Kumar Gupta (Athur), Muneesh Rajani (Nilakottai and Natham) and Sushil Kumar Khatiyar (Dindigul and Vedasandur) participated.

According to the Expenditure Observers, the officials were told to ensure that all poll related advertisements in the print and electronic media including cable televisions had the stamp of approval of the Media Committee.

Any violation or any release in the public domain without pre-approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) panel would be deemed as poll violation.

The officials inspected the control room, which was established at the Collectorate from Feb 26. The staff, who would be available 24x7 in three shifts, said that they would be monitoring the advertisements released in the television channels and also closely watch the releases in print media by political parties and candidates.