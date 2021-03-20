Expenditure Observer tests positive

Virudhunagar

20 March 2021 21:04 IST

Narasingh Kumar Khalkho, Expenditure Observer for Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli Assembly Constituencies in Virudhunagar district has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

According to official sources, Mr. Khalkho’s liaison officer Murugan has also tested positive for the viral infection.

Advertising

Advertising

As a precautionary measure, the Observer’s entire team has been kept under quarantine. General Observers, Expenditure Observers for all the seven Assembly constituencies arrived here by Thursday. While some of the Observers had come here after having taken RT-PCR test back home, few others took the test here on their arrival. “Some of them even had vaccinated themselves against COVID-19 after arriving here,” an official said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of classroom teaching having been cancelled for Classes 9 to 11 from Monday, Collector R. Kannan said officials were closely monitoring schools and colleges on whether the standard operating procedure was followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any educational institution found to flout SOP will be imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh,” he added.

Besides, people who are seen in public places without mask would be fined, he said.

Virudhunagar district has recorded a total of 16,756 positive cases and 16,470 patients have been discharged. While the number of active cases has been on the rise in the last few days and stood at 54, the number of COVID-19 related deaths is 232.