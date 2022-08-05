Expedite work under the Smart City projects, urges Tirunelveli Collector

Collector V. Vishnu (right) and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy at the meeting held in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

District Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy jointly reviewed on Friday the ongoing development projects under the ‘Smart City’ programme on an outlay of ₹940 crore in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai

While work on the construction of truck terminal at Pettai, reconstruction of Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand and wok on Palayamkottai bus-stand has been completed and both the bus terminuses and the truck terminal have been inaugurated, construction of the Trade Centre at the Exhibition Ground opposite the Corporation’s administrative office, the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand and Nehru Open Auditorium near Palayamkottai Zone Office was still going on.

When the Corporation officials gave a powerpoint presentation on the progress of the Smart City projects, which were yet to be completed, the Collector asked them to expedite the projects without further delay.

When the inordinate delay in starting the physical work for the reconstruction of the Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai on the proposed outlay of ₹14.90 crore came up for discussion, Mr. Vishnu urged the officials to ensure the early shifting of the shops from the 60-year-old market to the temporary shops erected on Jawahar Grounds so as to start the construction on an early note.

The Collector also told the Corporation officials to complete the underground drainage work in Thatchanallur Zone and wanted to know the steps taken to complete the underground drainage work in Melapalayam Zone as the contract firm identified for this work had abandoned the work midway citing various reasons.

“Since roads in several areas within the city can be re-laid only after the commissioning of the underground drainage work, the Corporation should expedite it by identifying the right contractor for implementing the work,” Mr. Vishnu said.