Expedite underground drainage work, says Karti Chidambaram

KARAIKUDI

05 January 2021 21:09 IST

Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding action against officials for delay in completion of the underground drainage works in Karaikudi municipality and demanded inquiry into allegations of sub-standard roads being laid, which may have incurred huge losses to the public exchequer.

He said that the State government had proposed to carry out the UGD work through the TWAD Board at a cost of ₹112.53 crore, covering 526 streets, which included installing sewage lines, construction of manholes, setting up treatment plant at Devakottai Rastha and connections to individual houses.

Though the project was announced in 2017 and it was assured that it would be completed by March 2020, not even 60% of the works had been completed. The residents were put to much hardship because of the tardy pace of work. Roads had been dug up but there were no caution boards. As a result, many freak accidents had occurred. Repeated pleas with the local authorities by the residents’ welfare associations had not fetched any desired results.

When this was the case, officials claim to have completed major part of the works and even laid roads - all to the tune of ₹67 crore. In the recent rains, the newly-laid roads had already been damaged badly. Pot holes pose a major problem to vehicle users, Mr. Karthi said

Demanding an inquiry against the erring officials, he also wanted to blacklist the contractor for laying substandard roads. He urged the Chief Minister to take prompt action and expedite the work by using quality materials.