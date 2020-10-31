Expedite Smart City projects in Tirunelveli, says official

Commissioner for Municipal Administration and Chairman of Smart City inspects works taken up on an outlay of ₹996 crore

All projects taken up under Smart Cities Mission programme must be expedited and completed within the deadline, said Bhaskaran, Commissioner for Municipal Administration and Chairman of Smart City, here on Saturday.

The Smart City projects are being implemented in Tirunelveli Corporation on an outlay of ₹996 crore. Mr. Bhaskaran inspected the projects and reviewed their progress with Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan and Chief Executive Officer of Tirunelveli Smart City V. Narayanan Nair.

After reviewing the progress of Ariyanayagipuram Drinking Water Scheme, which is being executed on an outlay of ₹230 crore to augment drinking water supply by bringing the surface water from Ariyanayagipuram check dam, Mr. Bhaskaran asked the officials to speed up work on the water treatment plant at Corporation Kamarajar Higher Secondary School in Pettai.

As per the agreement signed with Annai Infra Developers, Erode, in November 2016, the firm should complete the project within 18 months. However, the project is likely to be completed by November 2020 as only 87% of the work has been completed and work on sludge lagoon, clarifloculator, clarified water channel, filter house and the electro-mechanical works are pending.

After inspecting the construction of a Trade Centre, being built at a cost of ₹56.71 crore with the total plinth area of 3.22 lakh square feet on Exhibition Grounds opposite the Corporation’s administrative office, Mr. Bhaskaran expressed satisfaction over the progress of the work. The Trade Centre, being established on the lines of Codissia fair complex in Coimbatore, will have exhibition halls on the ground and first floors. Following total completion of raft concrete, 480 columns have been raised up to basement roof.

UGD scheme

Mr. Bhaskaran also asked the officials to accelerate the work on second and third phases of the underground drainage scheme. The second phase, costing about ₹296.11 crore, is being executed by L&T Construction, Chennai, and to be completed by July 31, 2021. He also asked the officials and Kolkota-based Simplex Infrastructures, which is executing the third phase of the scheme at a cost of ₹421.55 crore, to expedite the work.

When he inspected the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand, being reconstructed at a cost of ₹78.51 crore, he was informed that raft concrete for Bay 1 and 2 had been completed while raft slab concreting of Bay 3 was in progress. The bus terminus with 27 bays, which now generates an annual income of ₹1.67 crore to the Corporation, is likely to give a net profit of ₹1.87 crore after the new terminus is commissioned.

On the maintenance of seven parks being developed on an outlay of ₹12.31 crore, Mr. Bhaskaran, at the end of his marathon inspection that lasted for about 10 hours, asked Mr. Nair and Mr. Kannan to form a society with the Corporation Commissioner and the retired government employees as its head and the members respectively to ensure proper maintenance of the parks and transparency in their operations, especially the handling of finances involved in this work.