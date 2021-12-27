Expedite monsoon relief of ₹5,000, say potters

‘Over 450 appications are pending with the Khadi and Village Industries Board’

Seeking monsoon relief of ₹5,000, a group of potters from various parts of the district submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday.

In the petition, the potters, who came to the Collectorate carrying earthenware, said over 10,000 earthenware- makers in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts had been hit hard by the northeast monsoon. While the government granted relief of ₹5,000, only 1,056 of the 10,000 potters had received it due to lack of awareness.

After the Tirunelveli District Potters’ Association created awareness among its members of the relief, over 450 applications were submitted to the Joint Director of Khadi and Village Industries Board. The pending applications should be cleared within the shortest period so that the families of potters that desperately awaited the assistance would benefit, M. Ayyappan, district general secretary of the association, said.

He added that relief for 2021 was yet to be disbursed to beneficiaries.

Urea supply

Farmers from Anaithalaiyoor, Vadakarai, Punganoor, Thuraiyoor, Aladipatti and Kottaiyadi and Gangaikondan submitted a petition seeking adequate supply of urea to agriculturists for nourishing the standing paddy crop.

They said paddy had been cultivated on over 6,500 acres under Gangaikondan Parakkiramapandiankulam and Gangaikondan Sirukulam as both irrigation tanks were overflowing, thanks to the active northeast monsoon this year. However, the short supply of urea was threatening to dash the hopes of farmers of getting good yield and, hence, the Collector should take immediate steps to ensure adequate supply of urea to Gangaikondan.

“If Gangaikondan Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society is not given its due share of urea within a day or two, the farmers will block the national highway,” the petitioners warned.

‘Cancel licence’

A group of villagers from Ilaiyanainaarkulam in Radhapuram taluk submitted a petition seeking cancellation of licence given to a stone quarry near their hamlet.

The petitioners said Ilaiyanainaarkulam, housing 400 families, was a rain-shadow region and, hence, the farming operation was carried out based on groundwater available in wells, or rainfall during monsoon.

Since licence had been given for setting up a stone quarry, about 900 metres from their village, the explosives to be used in the quarry would pose a serious threat to their houses. Also, a government school was situated about 600 metres away from the quarry.

“Moreover, the deep quarry will badly hit the groundwater table in the region and, hence, the licence given for the quarry should be cancelled,” the villagers said.

Extend benefits

Members of the State Transport and Transport Corporations Retired Employees’ Welfare Association submitted a petition urging the State government to resolve the issues in giving retirement benefits to former workers.

The petitioners said over 85,000 retired employees were not given dearness allowance hike. They were not covered under the medical insurance scheme and medical allowance to family pensioners. Hence, the benefits should be extended to them..

Another group of villagers from Kuththukkal under Muththur village panchayat near Palayamkottai submitted a petition seeking construction of a compound wall around the government high school in their village for the safety of the children.