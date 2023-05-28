HamberMenu
Expedite development works in the district, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi tells officials

May 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Kanimozhi, MP, addresses the meeting at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Kanimozhi, MP, addresses the meeting at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has urged officials to expedite the execution of development works under their jurisdiction in the district.

Speaking at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Collectorate on Saturday, she said the government had earmarked funds for various works. In the event of any issues in carrying out them as per the time table, the officials at the field level should contact their higher-ups and ensure that the problems were sorted out.

“Instead of keeping your fingers crossed, kindly communicate the difficulties with your seniors or the heads of departments for action,” she added.

The projects that were useful to the people should get executed on time, with drinking water and sanitation schemes accorded top priority.

Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said the MP should take steps to get funds for construction of a hospital in Kayalpattinam.

Thanking her, he said the Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital got ₹30 crore after her efforts with the Union government.

He also acknowledged the efforts in getting funds for laying East Coast Road. More development works for the district were in the pipeline and he urged the official machinery to cooperate by expediting the works on time.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Mayor Jagan Periasami and others participated.

