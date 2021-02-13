‘Expedite construction of micro composting units’

Chairperson of State-level Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management Justice P. Jothimani participated in a meeting with Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan here on Saturday to discuss solid waste management system practised by the civic body.
Out of the 41 micro composting units (MCCs) proposed for the city, a total of 25 MCCs have been completed. Justice Jothimani instructed the Corporation officials to expedite the construction of the remaining MCCs. He instructed the Corporation officials to ensure that biomedical waste from hospitals in the city and COVID-19 waste from hospitals are collected separately and are discarded in compliance with the rules.
It must be ensured that restaurants, apartments, hotels and other bulk waste generators are composting their waste on their premises. Students and volunteers from non-governmental organisations must be roped in to create awareness among the public about biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, said Justice Jothimani.
Earlier, he inspected the integrated complaint redressal cell functioning at the Corporation office premises. He also checked how garbage collection lorries were functioning with GPS devices, and how complaints received from the public through Whatsapp are redressed by the officials.
City Engineer S. Arasu and City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan were present during the inspection.
