Expedite construction of Kallar Reclamation school, hostel buildings, Minister tells officials

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 12, 2022 18:28 IST

Minister for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denofied Communities Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan inspected 12 Kallar Reclamation schools and hostels across Madurai district on Saturday.

The schools and hostels at Muthupatti, Kappalur, Chekkanoorani, Ayyanarkulam, Keeripatti, Nattamangalam and Kovilankulam were among those inspected by the Minister, who was accompanied by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Commissioner of Backward Classes Nandagopal.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said officials had been directed to complete different works in the schools and hostels within the time as per the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. In Muthupatti school, toilets and laboratories were constructed at a cost of ₹73 lakh, he added.

“There are 1,356 schools functioning under the Backward Classes Commission across the State. Construction of Kallar Reclamation schools and hostel buildings in Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts was under way,” he said.

He further said, “A sum of ₹60 crore has been allocated for construction of new hostel and school buildings and renovation of collapsed buildings in the State in two phases.”

