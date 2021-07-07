Expedite construction of AIIMS, State tells HC

Madurai

07 July 2021 20:15 IST

State has been proactive in providing land and other regulatory clearances: Health Secretary

The State government on Wednesday has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Centre’s suggestions on temporary arrangements for accommodating MBBS students for AIIMS Madurai would first have to be examined by the institute’s body, which is likely to meet on July 16.

In the counter affidavit, State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the State would await the outcome of the meeting and examine the specific proposals subject to feasibility. He said that the State government had no direct role in the students’ admission process to AIIMS. It would be pleased if the actual construction of AIIMS Madurai was expedited.

With regard to commencing the outpatient department, the State government submitted that healthcare services were offered to the public from primary health care to higher specialities and there were well established government hospitals in Madurai. A detailed report is to be finalised and it is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

The Health Secretary said that the State was proactive in providing land and other regulatory clearances as and when required. It was particular that the establishment of AIIMS Madurai should be expedited by the Centre. During the course of the hearing, it was submitted that the Ministers concerned would be meeting to discuss the issue of AIIMS Madurai.

Taking note of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi adjourned the hearing in the case till July 26. The court directed the State government to file a status report in the case. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre and the State to set up AIIMS Madurai from a temporary campus till the main building was completed. He also sought a direction to set up an outpatient department. Earlier, the Centre informed the court that it was willing to start the functioning of AIIMS Madurai from a temporary campus.