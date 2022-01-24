‘Expedite appointment of Presiding Officers in Debts Recovery Tribunals’

Madurai

24 January 2022 22:08 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre to take steps to expedite the process of appointment of Presiding Officers in Debts Recovery Tribunals. Till then the additional charge assigned to Presiding Officers in other DRTs should be extended, the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and S. Srimathy directed the Centre to expedite the process and fill the vacancies in the Debts Recovery Tribunals in two weeks. The Centre submitted that the approval for the appointments made was awaited.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Madurai Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association that sought direction to the government to take steps to fill the vacancies in the post of Presiding Officer and other positions in DRT Madurai.

Secretary of the Bar Association M. Senthilkumar said the Madurai Debts Recovery Tribunal was constituted in 2007 and was one of the largest DRTs. It had jurisdiction over 10 districts and had around 4,000 cases.

However, from the day of its constitution, the Madurai DRT had not been able to discharge the functions properly in full as the presiding officer had been assigned additional charge of other DRTs. As a result, the pendency of cases had increased, he said.

The total sanctioned posts in DRT Madurai included the Presiding Officer, Registrar, Two Recovery Officers and Assistant Registrar. Out of a total 27 posts, 10 posts were vacant. The post of Presiding Officer in DRT Madurai was vacant, the petitioner said.

The Presiding Officer in Coimbatore was given additional charge till December 31, 2021. No notification was issued to extend the additional charge. Therefore, steps must be taken to fill the vacant post and till then the additional charge should be extended, he said. The hearing was adjourned by two weeks.