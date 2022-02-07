Expect fireworks in tussle for new corporation

SIVAKASI

07 February 2022

DMK is on the hunt with Congress with a success record; AIADMK banks on achievements during its tenure

A tough battle is on between the two major Dravidian parties to capture the first Corporation of Virudhunagar district -- Sivakasi.

The century-old municipality of Sivakasi has been merged with its twin town, Tiruthangal, a first- grade municipality, to become a city. The cradle for fireworks industry of the country also has the distinction of being a Corporation outside the district headquarters. Soon, nine village panchayats around the city will be annexed.

While people of Tiruthangal have been supporting the AIADMK for the last four local body elections, Sivakasi was always with the Congress before it fell into the AIADMK lap in the last election.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam which has never been impressive in both the towns, is now making all-out effort to conquer the Corporation with the aid of its allies Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

With the joining of two-time Municipal Chairperson of Sivakasi A. Gnanasekaran, the ruling party has got an impetus. “We are the ruling party and only we can bring about any major development and meet the aspirations of the people after Sivakasi becomes a Corporation,” said Mr. Gnanasekaran, who is contesting from ward 40.

Blaming the AIADMK rule for 10 years that has led to Sivakasi to rot, the city has to be built only after the election brick-by-brick as it lacks basic infrastructure such as wide roads, ring road, parks and underground drainage system.

AIADMK’s claims

However, former Minister and three-time vice-chairman of Tiruthangal municipality K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji claims that the AIADMK brought in a slew of development works.

Besides updgrading Sivakasi into a Corporation and constructing a new building for the office of the urban body, the AIADMK was instrumental in bringing the second combined drinking water scheme for the city. Tiruthangal has got a Government Hospital and Sivakasi GH has been upgraded with Centre of Excellence for Burns Wards. The bus stand has been expanded in Sivakasi and a suburban bus stand is ready in Tiruthangal, he said.

All groundwork for two road overbridges and Ring Road has been done by the AIADMK, he added.

However, Mr. Gnansekaran said that the arrest of Mr. Bhalaji in a job scam has put the AIADMK cadre in a low morale.