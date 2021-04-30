Exit polls have proven wrong in the past: Minister

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar on Friday said that exit polls had proven wrong in the past and the AIADMK cadres need not give much credence to it.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the exit polls may give some joy and happiness to the Opposition for a short time. Stressing that in 2016, soon after the polling was completed, the exit polls predicted defeat for the AIADMK and stated that the DMK would win hands down.

However, the late leader Jayalalithaa, who was alive then, said that the people would always be with the AIADMK and such predictions by some agencies need not be taken seriously.

"As stated by our Amma, the party won the 2016 general elections..." Mr Udayakumar recalled.

For the numerous welfare programmes implemented by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK will once again come back to rule the State for the next five years, he said and added that the party, which was established in 1972, was in its 49th year now.

The golden jubilee would be celebrated in a big way and the AIADMK would be in power to mark the historic event. The party, he said, had been built with the strength of the cadres and not like some party, which revolved round one family.

The Minister, who took his second shot of the vaccine at the Government Rajaji Hospital here, appealed to the people to take the vaccine voluntarily and help fight the pandemic. He said that the State had sufficient oxygen and there was no need for panic, which he alleged, was being sprinkled by the Opposition.