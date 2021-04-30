Exit polls are not always accurate: Karti

KARAIKUDI

30 April 2021 21:40 IST

In a vast country like India with such diversity of people, exit polls could not be accurate, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the DMK-Congress combine would win comfortably as voters had lost their faith in the AIADMK and BJP. Interviews or data collated from people for exit polls would not show an accurate picture. The exit polls had been proven wrong in the past, he said.

Attacking the BJP, he said the COVID-19 pandemic had been handled in an unprofessional manner. Even as countries took advantage of the availability of the vaccine and made their people immune to the infection, the Union government failed to dispatch the vaccines to the States. Instead of admitting its failure, the BJP government went on praising its leaders.

In the first wave, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the people to clap hands and light candles and switch off electricity. This was absurd. At least now the government should take the situation seriously and save lives of innocent people, he said.

On EVMs, he said that he had absolute faith in the machines and said they were fool-proof. On the Supreme Court’s directive allowing Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi to produce medical oxygen, Mr. Karti said that there was nothing wrong in it. When the country required oxygen to save lives of patients suffering from COVID-19, such actions should be welcomed and not politicised.