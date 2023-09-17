Exhibition with focus on millets to be held in Madurai city

September 17, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation in association with Agro Food Trade Centre, Madurai will be organising ‘Vibrant Tamil Nadu’ an International exhibition with focus on millets, in view of 2023 being observed as the International Year of Millets.

In a press meet held in Madurai on Saturday, Creative Head S. Rethinavelu and Chairman K. Thirupathi Rajan said that the event will be conducted through Hybrid mode. It will be held at the Agro Food Trade Centre at Sikkandar Chavadi, from September 22 to September 24 and till September 30 through virtual mode. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The main objective of the exhibition was to highlight and showcase the potential of Tamil Nadu, in the production of agricultural produce, food processing, manufacturing, trading and export of value added products, encourage bilateral trade relationship and encourage farmers to directly export their produce in its original form or with primary processing to boost their revenue.

The event also aimed at setting up a platform for start-ups and MSMEs to market their produce, to encourage the consumption of Millets and to understand and avail the trade and export opportunities available. Leading exponents from India and abroad will be participating in the event.

