Exhibition on unsung freedom fighters under way in Madurai

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

Scores of school and college students visited the eight-day photo and digital exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at World Tamil Sangam here.

Inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on February 4, the exhibition is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

It displays information with a picture of the lesser known freedom fighters who took part in the freedom struggle including Azhagu Muthu Kone, Kuyili and many others in country, as well as an exclusive display of freedom fighters from Madurai.

R. Yukeshwari, of Class VII of Madurai Muthu Middle School said they got to learn about so many freedom fighters beyond what is mentioned in textbooks. “It feels inspiring and grateful to know that so many men and women have fought relentlessly for our freedom,” she added.

Sessions on various topics, cultural performances by artist troupes, as well as spot quizzes on freedom struggle were held. The organisers noted that over 3,000 students have participated so far.

Stalls by various Central and State government departments have been put up including the Postal Department, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) etc.

The entry-free exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will conclude on February 11.