ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition on unsung freedom fighters under way in Madurai

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

School students visiting the photo and digital exhibition at World Tamil Sangam in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Scores of school and college students visited the eight-day photo and digital exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at World Tamil Sangam here.

Inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on February 4, the exhibition is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It displays information with a picture of the lesser known freedom fighters who took part in the freedom struggle including Azhagu Muthu Kone, Kuyili and many others in country, as well as an exclusive display of freedom fighters from Madurai.

R. Yukeshwari, of Class VII of Madurai Muthu Middle School said they got to learn about so many freedom fighters beyond what is mentioned in textbooks. “It feels inspiring and grateful to know that so many men and women have fought relentlessly for our freedom,” she added.

Sessions on various topics, cultural performances by artist troupes, as well as spot quizzes on freedom struggle were held. The organisers noted that over 3,000 students have participated so far.

Stalls by various Central and State government departments have been put up including the Postal Department, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) etc.

The entry-free exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will conclude on February 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US