Exhibition highlighting government’s achievements, welfare schemes begins

Published - September 27, 2024 09:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The 45-day government exhibition for highlighting the achievements and welfare schemes of Tamil Nadu Government commenced on the ground of Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf opposite to Palayamkottai Central Prison on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan.

Mr. Appavu thanked Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for having allotted ₹ 605.75 crore for providing drinking water to 831 habitations in his Radhapuram constituency and another ₹423 crore for the drinking water project for benefiting seven town panchayats and Kalakkad municipality in Radhapuram and Nanguneri Assembly segments.

He also informed that work on the sports complex for fine-tuning the skills of the coastal youth and the District Headquarters Hospital at Valliyoor would commence in the near future.

Mr. Appavu said the visitors to the exhibition with 31 stalls should see the stalls detailing the government’s welfare schemes and inquire the officials manning the stalls about availing those welfare measures.

Mr. Saminathan said the exhibitions with a range of entertainments and jolly rides were being organised to tell the public about the welfare schemes of the State Government and the procedures to avail such schemes while providing space for the people spending their evenings leisurely.

The Speaker and the Minister handed over welfare assistance worth ₹1.52 crore to 64 beneficiaries.

Mayor G. Ramakrishnan and MLAs M. Abdul Wahab and Ruby R. Manoharan participated.

