‘Exhaust appeal remedy before approaching HC’

Court disposes of pleas of teachers facing disciplinary proceedings

Disposing of a batch of petitions filed by teachers who were facing disciplinary proceedings, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed them to exhaust appeal remedy before approaching it.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that when statutory alternative appeal remedy was available, the High Court did not have to entertain the petitions. The disputes were to be adjudicated before the Appellate Authority and the Special Tribunal.

The judge observed that a large number of writ petitions were being filed without exhausting the statutory appeal remedies and the High Court was also entertaining such writ petitions in a routine manner.

Keeping such writ petitions pending for long would cause prejudice to the interest of the petitioners. The power of judicial review was to ensure that the process through which a decision was taken by the competent authority was in accordance with law and not the decision itself.

In the present case, the court did not have to go into the merits of the case and the petitioners were at liberty to approach the competent appellate authority in a prescribed format. The appellate authority was exercising quasi judicial power. While exercising such a power the competent appellate authority was conferred with the powers to deal with the legal grounds as well as the precedents, the judge said.