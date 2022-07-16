Exempt rice from GST, demand rice mill owners and merchants in Dindigul

A one-day bandh called by rice millers and millet traders’ association across Dindigul district on Saturday sought the Union government to withdraw the 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) imposed on rice and foodgrains which are pre-packed.

Dindigul Rice Mill Owners’ Association, Paddy Rice Merchants’ Association and Retail Rice and Foodgrains Merchants’ Association jointly took part in the State-wide strike announced by the Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners’ Association.

The shutters of all rice shops were closed across Dindigul district on Saturday protesting against the Centre’s move to levy 5 per cent GST on rice and foodgrains, which are essential to the public.

S. Mohammed Ghani, district president, Paddy Rice Merchants’ Association, said that around 5,000 shops selling rice and millets in Dindigul participated in the bandh. “Around ₹50 to ₹60 crore of business has been affected in a single day across Dindigul district,” he added.

“Rice is an essential item in one’s kitchen. The levy of GST will greatly affect people of the middle and lower income groups. The first time tax was levied on rice was in the 1990s by the State government which was revoked shortly owing to how people suffered,” he alleged.

“We believe that if the burden of the GST levied would land on the consumer then he would end up paying an extra ₹3 to ₹5 per kg. For us traders, we would have to face practical difficulties including profit margin which would be drastically cut. The economy of the supply chain–millers, wholesalers and retailers would be affected in the process,” said N. Selvaraj, president, Dindigul Rice Mill Owners’ Association.

“The GST is being levied while we have been asking the Government to exempt rice from the marketing cess collected for the paddy procured through the agri-marketing committee as well as the open market”, he added.