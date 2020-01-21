‘Exempt large-size taxis from installation of speed governors’

MADURAI

A taxi owner moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to forbear the State from insisting on fixing speed governors in taxis with seating capacity for up to eight plus one passengers and a maximum weight of 3,500 kg.

In his petition, C. Santhosam, president of a Tirunelveli-based taxi owners and drivers welfare association, said that under Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, State governments were empowered to issue notification requiring fitting of speed governors in transport vehicles and setting the maximum speed limit.

All taxis came under the definition of transport vehicles. But, the Tamil Nadu government did not bring out any notification mandating installation of speed governors. In 2015, an amendment to the rules that mandated installation of speed governors in transport vehicles was made, he said.

Certain types of vehicles were exempted from the mandatory installation of speed governors and they included passenger four-wheelers with seating capacity for up to eight plus one passengers and the maximum weight of 3,500 kg.

The petitioner said the State, however, insisted that all taxis be fitted with speed governors. Installation of speed governors in already manufactured vehicles was an illegality as it would tamper with the electronic system of the engines, he said.

Whenever the taxi owners and taxi drivers went to renew fitness certificates for the vehicles, they were being told by the authorities concerned to install speed governors, he said. He also sought a direction to the State to issue fitness certificates to taxis manufactured prior to October 1, 2015.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the State to file a counter in the case and adjourned the hearing by four weeks. The court also directed the State to issue fitness certificates to taxis manufactured prior to the date mentioned by the petitioner.