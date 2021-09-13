‘Exempt headmasters from civic poll duty’

TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Headmasters’ Association has appealed to the Collector to exempt the headmasters of higher secondary schools from the upcoming rural civic poll duties.

In a petition submitted in the Collectorate on Monday, T. Babu Selvan, president of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Headmasters’ Association’s Tirunelveli chapter, said the headmasters of all higher secondary schools had been given intimation through the District Educational Officer about involving them in the rural civic polls to be held in mid-October.

Since the heads of the higher secondary schools had already been burdened with teaching, administrative and official works, they should be exempted from being involved in the local body elections.

Moreover, the part-time sanitary workers of government higher secondary schools, who are being given the consolidated salary of ₹ 4,000, were not given the salary since April 2020. Hence, the salary arrears should be given to them immediately, he said.