Execution of Centrally funded development projects reviewed

July 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The DISHA meeting under way at Tirunelveli Collectorate on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Saturday reviewed the progress of various development projects being implemented in the district with the funding of the Union government.

The meeting reviewed the projects implemented under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, Urban and Rural Livelihood Programme, Jal Jeevan Scheme, housing scheme for the poor, rural electrification programme, Swachch Bharat, Integrated Child Development Programme, rural roads scheme, power governance, funding by banks for various schemes, MP Local Area Development Scheme, etc.

Chairing the meeting, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam said officials should expedite all the development programmes being implemented in the district with superior quality and dedicate them to the public at the earliest.

The MP also appealed to the officials to understand the needs of the people and submit project proposals to fulfil them.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, District Revenue Officer P.M. Senthil Kumar and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Suresh participated in the meeting.

