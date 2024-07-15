Execute development works in all wards in an impartial manner: Councillors urge Tirunelveli Corporation

Urging Mayor (In-Charge) K.R. Raju to take steps to impound stray dogs and the cattle, the councilors have appealed to the Corporation administration to execute development works in their wards in an impartial manner.

As the council meeting commenced, chairpeson of Melapalayam Zone Kathija Iqlam Fazila appealed to the Corporation administration to put in place a permanent system to impound stray cattle and the dogs roaming the streets as these animals caused problems to the public.

When this demand was raised by a few more members, Commissioner Shubham Thakare Dyandeorao said the Corporation would take action against the owners of the stray cattle. “We are slapping a fine of ₹5,000 on the owners of the impounded stray cattle in the first instance and the quantum of fine is increased to ₹7,000 in the second instance of impounding. We won’t hesitate to slap a fine of ₹10,000 and confiscate the stray cattle,” Mr. Shubham Thakare said.

Stray dog menace

At the same time, the Commissioner could not give any assurance on catching the stray dogs, which terrorise the public. “The animal birth control licence given to the non-governmental organisation lapsed two years ago and hence a Nagercoil-based organisation is to be assigned the licence. This is the only thing we can do with regard to stray dog menace,” the Commissioner said.

Councilor Gogila Vaani (Ward 12), while appealing to Mr. Raju to ensure the implementation of development works in an impartial manner, said work on the urban health centre to come up at Selvi Nagar in her ward with an outlay of ₹54 lakh should be taken up at the earliest. She urged the Corporation to desilt the storm-water channels leading to the Tamirbharani river to avoid flooding during the rains and the reinstalling of 25 damaged electric poles along the road leading to the river.

“Moreover, the anganvadis in Selvi Nagar and Udaiyaarpatti should be renovated considering the safety of the children,” Ms. Gogila Vaani said.

When the members overwhelmingly supporter her demand on impartial implementation of development works, Mr. Raju assured the House that welfare of all wards would be taken care of.

Councillor Pavulraj (Ward 6) said the milling of roads should be made mandatory in Tirunelveli Corporation limits as stipulated by the government as the contractors were flouting this norm while laying roads within the Corporation limits. Since the covers of the manholes protruded from the surface of the road to cause accidents, the Corporation should take steps to avoid this issue, he said.

When a couple of councillors alleged that ₹55 lakh had been spent illegally for buying phenol, the Commissioner said additional quantity of phenol had been purchased instead of buying the chemical for a month. “Even though there was no irregularity in the purchase of phenol, the official concerned has been issued ‘charge memo’ for buying phenol in excess quantity,” Mr. Shubham Thakare said.

Chairman of Palayamkottai Zone M. Francis urged the Corporation to complete the Murappanaadu Drinking Water Scheme at the earliest.

When councillor Petchiammal wanted to know status of proposal repair the roof of the gallery of VOC Stadium, Palayamkottai, which was damaged in a gale a couple of years ago, Mr. Thakare said Anna University faculty had been asked to design the roof afresh to withstand even strong winds. “Since the earlier design was vulnerable to gale, we asked the experts to design it afresh so as to withstand even strong wind and rain. We’ll start the work soon,” he added.

