Exclusive ward ready for monkeypox cases in Thoothukudi GMCH: Dean

Published - August 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

An exclusive ward set up for monkeypox cases at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A five-bed ward exclusively to treat monkeypox patients is ready in the government medical college hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dean G Sivakumar said that as per the guidelines of the government, the ward has been readied as a precautionary measure. He also said that Thoothukudi, which has an airport and a port, may receive travellers from abroad.

In the event of any symptoms, they would be admitted here in the exclusive ward and samples be sent to Guindy for a medical examination. As of now, there is no case or persons with such symptoms. There was no need for panic.

“We are only preparing ourselves to handle such persons in case of any suspicious ailment...” he clarified and added that the apron and other materials would be kept in the ward exclusively for use of the patients only.

As per the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Ministry, the government medical colleges in select cities/districts in the State have been directed to open a ward for treating monkeypox. Though there have been no cases so far, the infrastructural facilities should be in place and the hospital was geared to handle them, said GH doctors Sylus Jayamani and others.

