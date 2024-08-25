Exclusive ward ready for monkeypox cases in Thoothukudi GMCH: Dean

A five-bed ward exclusively to treat monkeypox patients is ready in the government medical college hospital here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Dean G Sivakumar said that as per the guidelines of the government, the ward has been readied as a precautionary measure. He also said that Thoothukudi, which has an airport and a port, may receive travellers from abroad.

In the event of any symptoms, they would be admitted here in the exclusive ward and samples be sent to Guindy for a medical examination. As of now, there is no case or persons with such symptoms. There was no need for panic.

“We are only preparing ourselves to handle such persons in case of any suspicious ailment...” he clarified and added that the apron and other materials would be kept in the ward exclusively for use of the patients only.

As per the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Ministry, the government medical colleges in select cities/districts in the State have been directed to open a ward for treating monkeypox. Though there have been no cases so far, the infrastructural facilities should be in place and the hospital was geared to handle them, said GH doctors Sylus Jayamani and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.