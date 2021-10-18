Exclusive library for women, children opened in Rajapalayam

‘Knowledge alone empowers women’

Inaugurating a renovated library with internet facilities exclusively for women and children, Ministers K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said the State government was keen to promote dissemination to women as acquiring knowledge through education gave them real empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, they said they were immensely happy to learn about the efforts taken by the municipal authorities and well-wishers here who were instrumental in revamping the library and installing computers with internet facility.

Late DMK president M Karunanidhi’s efforts gave birth to self-help-groups for women in the State. Only when women enjoyed economic independence, the family and the community as a whole would witness overall growth. Likewise, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was also keen to encourage women to ensure that their wards, especially girls, were equipped with knowledge.

The government, they said, would support every initiative that promoted education for women and children. They also appreciated all citizens in Rajapalayam Municipality who had given a new meaning to the premises.

Vasagar Vattam (Readers’ Circle) president Manju Ranganathan, MP Dhanush M Kumar, MLAs S. Thangapandian and A.R.R. Raguraman participated at the inaugural function. Collector J Meganath Reddy presided. DRO Mangala Ramasubramanian and others were present.