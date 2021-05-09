Exclusive buses for govt. staff: Collector

TIRUNELVELI

09 May 2021 20:28 IST

Exclusive buses have been arranged to transport government employees to their work place from Monday, said Collector V Vishnu here on Sunday.

At a meeting attended by senior revenue, TNSTC and other department officials, it was decided to organise buses from different destinations in and around the district and from Thoothukudi and Nagercoil to Tirunelveli.

The buses would leave from these destinations to Tirunelveli at 8 a.m. and, in the return direction, it would leave Tirunelveli to the respective locations at 6 p.m.

With the lockdown coming into force on Monday, there would not be any movement of private taxis and auto rickshaws. Hence, for the benefit of government employees, TNSTC buses would be plied from Tenkasi, Koilpatti, Papanasam, Sankarankovil, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Thisayanvilai and Radhapuram.

Since it was exclusive for government employees and those in government hospitals, the Collector suggested that they wear face masks and also display their photo identity cards.