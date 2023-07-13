Exciting days ahead thanks to Kalaignar library

July 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The last time a big project generated so much excitement in the city was when Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was inaugurated in 2004. Though the very announcements of AIIMS and Madurai Metro did create a buzz among the residents, who feel that the city is always shortchanged in terms of infrastructure and unjustifiably lags behind other big cities in Tamil Nadu, a sort of restitution has been made in the form of Kalaignar Centenary Library.

The six-storeyed library on New Natham Road, along the elevated corridor, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

Madurai people must thank Kalaignar more than anybody else for the library. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, a voracious reader and a writer, inspired by National Library of Singapore, built Anna Centenary Library in Chennai in 2010. Since then the nine-storyed edifice has become the refuge of bibliophiles. No Indian city can boast of such a modern library with vast collections and the comfortable seating arrangements and not to mention the views of a green Chennai from the cool confines of the top floors.

When Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister and wanted to shift the library so as to accommodate a hospital, there was a public outcry and after court intervention, the move was dropped. Such was the endearment people had for good libraries.

So when Mr. Stalin, after assuming office, made an announcement that Kalaignar Centenary Library, on the lines of the one in Chennai, would come up in Madurai, people down south were elated. But nobody would have thought that such a colossal structure, with many features that can even surpass the ones in the capital, will come up this fast.

According to Mathukkur Ramalingam, Editor of Theekkathir, “It is befitting for Madurai to house such a monumental library as this is the city where Tamil literature flourished through the ages and nowhere else will one find “Ezhuthani Theru,’ a street that housed palm leaf writers.”

“A good library reflects the identity of people and is the repository of culture. When the library of Jaffna was bombed in the civil war in Sri Lanka, it was not the building alone that was damaged but what was close to people’s heart,” Mr. Ramalingam says. The orator and TV personality, who has widely travelled for his shows, says: ”Whenever I visit a new place abroad, I never fail to visit the local library. Libraries are interwoven into people’s lives in a society,” he says.

Bereft of a good reading environment, students from Madurai and other districts, who prepare for competitive examinations, sit under trees on the Corporation Anna Maaligai ground. Thanks to the efforts and largesse of Su. Venkatesan, MP and winner of Sahitya Akademi award, they have a good facility near Corporation swimming pool off Gandhi Museum. Now, they also have state-of-the-art facilities to study in comfort and fulfil their dreams.

“The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which spearheaded the library movement through many efforts of Kalaignar, a lover of books, should also resurrect the Ayyan Tiruvalluvar Library scheme to ensure that all 12,600 panchayats in the State, as envisioned, houses a good library,” he says.

“The Kalaignar library will no doubt become a (book) Lovers’ Park, a meeting place where love never diminishes with age”Mathukkur RamalingamEditor of Theekkathir

The Kalaignar library in Madurai will no doubt become a (book) Lovers’ Park, a meeting place where love never diminishes with age, Mr. Ramalaingam adds.

It is indeed a perfect rendezvous for book lovers. The Public Works Department, despite a tight deadline, has executed this huge project with a meticulous care at a cost of ₹150.91 crore. A visitor will be awe-struck by the architecture, the aesthetics, thoughtful colour schemes on every floor to elevate the expereince, and above all the cosy and reader-friendly furniture and other features in the centrally air-condtioned library. There are totally 1,000 seats in the library.

It will take hours to visit all facilities, besides seeing the vast collections of books - 3.3 lakh presently, at one go. The building has three wings, with a ‘C’ shaped structure conjoining with the tower block. The reception with names of Tamil epics ‘floating’ under a blue sky lead the visitors to a circular atrium with a huge glass dome. From there, one can either take escalators till the fourth floor or the lifts or stairs to all floors.

B. Suresh, Librarian of Madurai Kamaraj University, says a library should necessarily be a happening place. It must be a place of self-learning, not only through books, but through interactive means of exploration. Kalaignar library ticks every box - from flight simulator and other informative equipment for children to the multimedia facilities to create e-content to cater to the new-age learners - the facilities are varied and the possibilities enormous.

Mr. Suresh, who has once worked in Higher College of Technology in Muscat, Oman, says,”Worldover people are moving towards e-libraries where the collections, including subscribtion-based ones, are infinite. But to serve a mixed target audience of school, college and university students, research scholars, unemployed graduates and retired people, one must have conventional collections to keep the aging population coming back to the library even while ushering in technology such as RFID tagging, automatic issue, drop box facility unobtrusively. Kalaignar library has followed this hybrid model splendidly.”

S. Ramakrishnan, a hugely popular writer with a repertoire transcending genres, says,”With the establishment of the Kalaignar library, a longtime need has been met. More than the books, the library acts as a centre of culture. A place for research. Where enriching interactions take place. When it happens on this big a scale in Madurai, it is quite a privilege for people in southern districts.”

A library is a confluence of people from different walks of life with varied interests. In big cities where there is a dearth of entertainment options, people have no other choice but to go to cinemas. Mr. Ramakrishnan, has penned his observations, experiences and friendships in the libraries he has visited since his childhood in Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district in a book, ‘Noolaga Manidhargal’ (The Library Folk). He says the whole family must go to a library as they do for a movie. Women should not be left out. During holidays, they must plan a library visit with the children. If it becomes a habit, the children will cling to it for life.

Importantly, Kalaignar library must chalk out a calendar of events and publicise it well in advance so that people from far and near can plan their visits accordingly.

Libraries can be utilised in many creative ways. They can be used for coaching spoken English or Tamil classes. “One of my friends in a German city said the library there gives children the 3D printout of a mask of their choice at the entrance. If it is an elephant mask, the child must think and act like an elephant inside the library and share its experiences. The mask could even be that of Spiderman. This way a child’s mind gets enlarged,” the writer says.

The government must make efforts to have tie-ups with foreign countries to bring their content to the domain of libraries here. “ I use a e-library in Seoul to read Korean e-book translated in English. They have a 14-day lending window as in conventional libraries. Like this, our works also should be made available so that people all over the world can use them. Sadly e-books are less in Tamil. But nowadays publishers ask for a submission of electronic version of the book. Soon it will be the standard. Thankfully the Kalaignar library has all the facilites to move in that direction. Colleges and universitites must join hands with this library to conduct programmes. Schools must be encouraged to bring their students for a library visit here,” Mr. Ramakrishnan says.

