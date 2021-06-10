Excavation work resumes in Adichanallur, Sivakalai and Korkkai

Excavation of ancient civilization sites in Adichanallur and Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district resumed on Thursday after being suspended since May last due to COVID-19-induced lockdown.

During the second phase excavation in Adichanallur and Sivakalai on February 26 last and the first phase of digging at Korkkai, another archaeologically important site, the Department of Archaeology had unearthed burial urns from the first two sites while 2,700 year-old brick work was found in the third site, where remnants of a conch cutting unit was also found.

As the lockdown was clamped across Tamil Nadu, the excavation was suspended on May 10 and the digging resumed on Thursday following lockdown relaxations. Since the Union Government has given permission for this excavation up to only September this year, the Department of Archaeology has expedited the work.

Writer Muththaalankurichi Kamarasu, who petitioned the Madurai Bench of Madras High seeking excavation of Adichananallur, Sivakalai and Korkkai, said excavation should be done at 37 spots in these three places, which were cited by a British archaeologist as ‘archaeologically important areas’. Though the Tamil Nadu Government had appointed officials for this exercise and allotted funds for the work, the excavation was yet to gain momentum.

“The recent rains have brought to light burial urns in Vasavappapuram area on Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi border, which should be excavated. The Tamil Nadu Government should also take steps for locating the buried temples in Kongarayakurichi near Srivaikundam on the banks of the Tamirabharani,” Mr. Kamarasu said.