Excavation at Thirumalapuram begins

Updated - June 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:53 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials in discussion before starting excavation work at Thirumalapuram in Tenkasi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Excavation of an archaeologically important site at Thirumalapuram in Sivagiri taluk in Tenkasi district began on Tuesday.

 Inaugurating the excavation, Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore said that the excavation of the site west of Kulasekaraperi tank near Thirumalapuram had been taken-up after artefacts, including burial urns with bones, mud cups with lids, black and red pots, etc., were found at four-feet-depth at this spot. Moreover, spear, dagger, sword and knife had also been recovered from there.

 “Since these artefacts suggest that civilised ancient Tamils had lived in this place, we are excavating the site to unearth more. We have identified a 30 acre area for excavation,” said Mr. Kamal Kishore.

 MP Rani Srikumar, Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar and others were present.

After Aditchanallur and Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district and Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district, Tenkasi’s Thirumalapuram has also found a place in the map of archaeologically important places in Tamil Nadu.

