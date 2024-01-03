GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Examining bulls for jallikattu begins in Madurai

January 03, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examines a bull at a clinic in Vilachery in Madurai on Wednesday.

A Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examines a bull at a clinic in Vilachery in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

With jallikattu season round the corner, examining the health of bulls that will take part in the events scheduled for Madurai district began on Wednesday.  

The bull owners had been grooming and training the bulls for the jallikattu, a highlight of Pongal celebrations in this region. These bulls need to pass the physical examination to determine their fitness.

About 25 bovines were examined at the Vilachery Government Veterinary Hospital and given fitness certificates. G. Sivakumar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, who examined the bulls, said they checked various body parts of the bulls, which were aged between three and eight, to determine their health condition.  

“The bulls should have received the Foot and Mouth disease vaccine to be eligible to participate in the event and they should be of the indigenous breeds with humps,” said Dr. Sivakumar.  The bulls’ height should also be above 132cm. They must have a healthy physique as lean bulls are not allowed into the arena, he said.  

As per the Animal Welfare Board’s new order, the bull owners must use horn bush on their bulls to ensure the safety of tamers.   Once the fitness certificates are issued, the bull owners have to upload them online to register their bulls for the competitions.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.