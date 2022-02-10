TRB exams to be held in five centres

Virudhunagar

10 February 2022 18:27 IST

Online examination for the recruitment of post-graduate teachers, physical education directors - grade 1 and computer instructors - grade 1, conducted by Teachers Recruitment Board, will be held in five centres in Virudhunagar district from February 12 to 20 (excluding February 19).

The centres are Kalasalingam University, Krishnankovil, P. S.R.R College of Engineering, Sevalpatti, Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariyapatti and Sree Sowdambika College of Engineering, Aruppukottai.

The examination will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in two shifts, said Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy in a press release. Candidates have to turn up at the centres by 7.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. respectively.

Along with their hall-tickets, the candidates should bring a hard copy of their photograph and any one of the following original proof of Identity – Aadhar card, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card and passport.

The candidates should not wear any high-value jewellery. Besides, they are not allowed to carry mobile phones, calculators, log tables, pagers digital diaries,and books into the examination halls.

Besides, round-the-clock armed guards at the examination centres, efforts have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply and adequate transport facility for the candidates.

A team of revenue officials will supervise the conduct of the examinations to prevent any malpractices, the statement said.