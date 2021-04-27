‘Pay exam. fees before May 5’

TIRUNELVELI

27 April 2021 21:48 IST

Students of the colleges affiliated to Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and the MSU departments have been asked to pay their examination fee for the April 2021 semester on or before May 5.

In a statement, Registrar (in-charge), MSU, R. Maruthakutti said April 2021 semester examinations for the students of affiliated colleges and the MSU department students will be held from May last week onwards. The students can pay their examination fees online from April 26 to May 5 (without fine) and from May 7 to May 11 (with fine).

Following the COVID-19 protocol formulated by the State Government, all the written examination for this semester will be held online.

Moreover, graduate, postgraduate and M.Phil. students of 2012 and after have been given one more chance to complete their degrees by appearing for the exams as ‘private candidates’. They can also pay their examination fees online before the deadline to appear for the examination.