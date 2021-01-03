50 % candidates sit for Group 1 exam

Out of 6,511 candidates, who had applied for the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination, 3,432 appeared, officials said on Sunday. The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the candidates as per the Standard Operating Procedures laid out by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the centres were videographed and flying squads were deployed to ensure there was no malpractice or impersonation attempt.
In Sivaganga district, the examination was held in 10 centres. Out of 2,842 candidates, 1,400 appeared, an official in Karaikudi centre said and added that special buses were operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.
A police officer in Ramanathapuram district said that all candidates were screened for body temperature and sanitizers were provided. Keeping in mind the SOP protocol, all safety measures were undertaken. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver visited two centres - Syed Ammal Matriculation School and the Government Arts College for Women and checked the arrangements made for candidates.
A press release said 2,418 appeared out of 4,464 candidates in the district.
Out of 4,406 candidates, 2,316 appeared for the examination in Theni district, a chief invigilator said.
