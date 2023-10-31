HamberMenu
Exam irregularities will have to be dealt with an iron hand, says HC

October 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

“Exam irregularities cannot be condoned. They will have to be dealt with an iron hand”, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while ordering a CB-CID probe into a case of alleged exam malpractice.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took note of the fact that the student studied in The TVS School, Madurai. The court observed that the student wrote the Higher Secondary Public Examination in March / April 2023. When the answer sheets pertaining to the subjects Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry were evaluated, the evaluator felt that there was something amiss.

The evaluator lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned and an enquiry was conducted. The original answer sheets were shown to the student and he admitted that the handwriting found in the answer sheets were not his. The authorities came to the conclusion that malpractice was committed. A proposal was made to debar the student for five years. An explanation was sought from him. The student gave an explanation and also challenged the memo issued pertaining to the proposed penalty.

It was for the student to satisfy the Joint Director (Higher Secondary), Directorate of Government Examinations in the summary enquiry to be conducted. The enquiry should be held on November 9. It was for the official to take a call on the matter on merits by November 30, the court observed.

Only pursuant to the direction given by the court, police investigation was conducted in the matter and the status report revealed the existence of a much larger network. What has happened shocks the court’s conscience, the court observed.

The court directed the Joint Director (Higher Secondary), Directorate of Government Examinations, to immediately lodge formal complaint in this regard before the Assistant Commissioner, City Crime Branch, Madurai City. An FIR should be registered thereon.

After the FIR was registered, it should be forwarded to the Additional Director General of Police, CB-CID, Chennai, who should nominate an officer for conducting the investigation. The investigating officer should take into account the status reports filed before the court. The final report should be filed before the jurisdictional court in six months, the court directed.

