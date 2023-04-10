Exam invigilator arrested under POCSO Act

April 10, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

An examination invigilator has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly misbehaving with a girl who was writing the SSLC public examination in Kanniyakumari district.

The incident took place at a government higher secondary school near Thuckalay on April 6. The invigilator, Velavan, allegedly misbehaved with a student and she later informed her parents. A formal complaint was filed against Velavan at Kuzhithurai All Women Police Station.

Subsequently, the police arrested Velavan under the POCSO Act, while the Department of Education placed him under suspension.