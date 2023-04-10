HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exam invigilator arrested under POCSO Act

April 10, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

An examination invigilator has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly misbehaving with a girl who was writing the SSLC public examination in Kanniyakumari district.

 The incident took place at a government higher secondary school near Thuckalay on April 6. The invigilator, Velavan, allegedly misbehaved with a student and she later informed her parents. A formal complaint was filed against Velavan at Kuzhithurai All Women Police Station.

Subsequently, the police arrested Velavan under the POCSO Act, while the Department of Education placed him under suspension.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.