Exam for direct recruitment of SIs held

THENI/DINDIGUL

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board conducted written examinations for direct recruitment of Sub Inspectors (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) in Theni and Dindigul districts on Sunday.

In Theni district, a total of 2332 candidates appeared for the exam in four centres at Kammavar Arts and Science and Polytechnic colleges and Theni Nadar Saraswathi Arts and Science and Engineering colleges. There were 802 absentees including 116 women. The total number of applicants were 3134.

In Dindigul district, the exam was held in two centres at PSNA Engineering College and a total of 3103 candidates appeared for the exam. There were 1086 absentees and the total number of applicants were 4189.

In Virudhunagar, a total of 3,867 candidates out of 5,192 appeared for the examination held at two centres in Virdhunagar district on Sunday. The police said that 1,325 candidates had absented themselves from the written test.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, who is the super-check officer and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, inspected the centres.

A total of 707 police personnel would appear for the written test to be held in Virudhunagar on Monday.