Ex-servicemen stage protest demanding revision of OROP in Dindigul

February 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Dindigul Maavatta Muppadai Munnaal Ranuva Veerargal Veeramangaiyar Nala Sangam staged a demonstration near the clock tower in Dindigul on Monday against ‘disparity’ in the revised One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

Secretary L. Raju said the OROP scheme has not really benefited those who retired from the rank of Sepoys, Naik and Havaldar. “Their pension must be hiked by ₹5,000, ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 respectively. But in the revised scheme, all they have gotten is a mere hike of ₹1,000 or so,” he noted.

The protestors charged that the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) have been neglected completely and were not given any hike in pension and called for a revision in the scheme.

They also demanded that reservist pensioners to be disbursed salary equal to that of those who retired from the rank of Sepoys. They condemned the atrocities happening to ex-servicemen in the State including the murder of a Lance Naik in the Indian Army, M. Prabhu (29) in Krishnagiri district recently. Its president U. Viswasam, treasurer P. Pandithurai and other office bearers were present.