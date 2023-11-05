Ex-servicemen protest order to close down NCC canteen in Virudhunagar

November 05, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Scores of ex-servicemen on Sunday staged a protest in Virudhunagar against the Centre’s proposal to close down the 35-year-old NCC canteen that benefitted 3,500 families of retired and serving military personnel.

Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association general secretary S. Sugumar, 66, said around 3,000 ex-servicemen and families of some 500 serving military personnel were benefitting through the canteen in Virudhunagar. The canteen was located in an advantageous place to cater to at least 80% of the area in the district. Besides, it was also catering to beneficiaries from parts of Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts.

“This is the third time that the order to close down the canteen has been issued since 2017,” he added.

However, the canteen survived due to pressure mounted by the elected representatives on the Centre. “In 2019, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the canteen would not be closed. But, even after the Centre’s announcement, the order for closure has been issued,” he said.

The beneficiaries would get all groceries and other important household goods from the canteen. “The benefit is that we pay only 50% GST for the goods we buy at the canteen,” he pointed out.

In the event of closure, people would have to go to the canteen at Srivilliputtur. “But, retired persons may not be able to travel the distance. Besides, it would not be beneficial as people need to pay for their travel too,” Mr. Sugumar said.

