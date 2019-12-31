Ex-servicemen pitch in for polling work

When 58-year-old Madurai resident N. Manoharan retired from the armed forces, he found himself at a loose end. Then election work came calling.

Mr. Manoharan was one of the several security guards deployed outside polling booths at wards located in sensitive areas during the second phase of the rural local body election here on Monday.

The ex-serviceman, who was deputed to Thanakkankulam through an agency in Pasumalai, said it was his third poll stint. “I was part of the security team for the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019. When this election was announced, I was at Othakadai on December 27 and later posted here.”

Describing his experience, he said he felt productive and could utilise his skill in organising large crowds. It gave him something important to do after retirement.

S. R. Chinnakalai, another ex-servicemen working at Uthapuram, said though he trained in vastly different areas in the armed forces, he liked working with people the best.

“Many voters who are not well read tend to be confused about which ward they belong to. I like to help them. Even though I am retired, I am strong. On both days of polling, I helped elderly persons on wheelchair. It was gratifying,” he said.

Both ex-servicemen said they would work until their bodies tire because they were looking to keep their minds occupied. “It also pays some money, so I am satisfied,” said Mr. Manoharan.