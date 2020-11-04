Ex-serviceman, son held for firing at BJP functionary

The Perumalpuram police have arrested an ex-serviceman and his son for allegedly shooting at a BJP functionary following a heated argument that broke-out between them due to prior enmity.

The victim, who has been admitted to a private hospital, is out of danger.

Police said ex-serviceman S. Ponraj Jebamani, 65, of Perumalpuram had a long running feud with L. Periyadurai, 32, also from Perumalpuram, as the latter reportedly did not maintain hygiene in his meat shop that was situated opposite to Jebamani’s house. When a heated argument broke out on Wednesday morning between Jebamani and Periyadurai, who is also the Tirunelveli district general secretary of BJP’s youth wing, the latter filmed the argument on his mobile phone.

An enraged Jebamani fired at the meat shop owner with his licensed rifle. Periyadurai sustained injury on the right elbow.

After first-aid was administered to him at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Periyadurai was shifted to a private orthopaedic speciality hospital near Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand for treatment.

Following registration of case against Jebamani and his son P. Churchill Sundar Singh, 37, by the Perumalpuram police under Sections 307 of Indian Penal Code, they were arrested.

Jebamani alleged that Periyadurai attacked Churchill following the heated argument and hence he, in a bid to save his son, had retaliated.

Periyadurai said the accused used to get meat from his shop free of cost. “Since he is the elder brother of slain ‘Karate’ Selwyn, he used to get meat from me without paying a penny. When he asked me to give meat on Wednesday morning also, I refused and he fired at me with the rifle,” Mr. Periyadurai said.

When the police searched the house of Jebamani, the law-enforcers seized two empty cartridges and 12 live cartridges.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP cadre, who came to the Perumalpuram police, demanded registration of a case against the father and the son under non-bailable sections of Indian Penal Code.