Ex-serviceman killed in road accident

February 27, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Arulanand (50), an ex-serviceman was killed in a road accident, when the two-wheeler he was riding reportedly got hit by a four-wheeler at Gopalapuram arch on Monday.

Police said that the victim, a resident of Puliadithambam, near Kalayarkoil was riding the bike with his daughter Arul Nisha (18). The collision led to the instant death of Arulanand, while Nisha has been admitted to hospital. A probe is on.

Demand to shut TASMAC outlet

Some relatives of a deceased man demanded the closure of a TASMAC outlet located close to the Old Government Hospital in Sivaganga Town on Monday. A few days ago, when Mussafar Ali (40) was walking down the road to his house on the Quaid-E-Milleth Street, a two-wheeler hit him. He was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where Mussafar Ali died on Sunday. When the relatives were bringing the body to their house, some of the family members suddenly squatted on the road in front of the TASMAC outlet demanding the closure. The police had stated that Mussafar Ali was hit by the two-wheeler rider, who was in an inebriated state. Hence, they pelted stones following which the employees downed the shutters. Police pacified the agitators.

Temple festival turns violent

A temple festival at S.V. Mangalam near Singampunari in Sivaganga district turned violent when some of the devotees resorted to pelting stones on Sunday night. Police said Rudra Kodeeswarar Atma Nayagi Amman Temple was celebrating Masi festival. Some of the women, who had assembled, insisted that celebrations be organised in the nearby Ayyanar Temple too as it was suspended since last year after a commotion. A section of women decided to go ahead with the celebrations at the Nayagi Amman Temple, which snowballed into a clash. Villagers pelted stones at their dwellings and some of the plantations were destroyed. The agitators also blocked road traffic on the Dindigul Road. Superintendent of Police Selvaraj and a large posse of personnel rushed to the spot accompanied by revenue officials. On Monday, talks were held and an amicable arrangement was reached out.