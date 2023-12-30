ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-serviceman accidentally killed while cleaning gun in Madurai

December 30, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An ex-serviceman, J. Rajendran, 60, was accidentally killed while cleaning a gun at his house in Bethaniyapuram in Madurai on Saturday.

Police said that Rajendran, who retired from the army in 2008, possessed a double barrel gun. He was working as a security guard for movement of cash for ATMs for a bank. He had not gone for work for the last 20 days.

On Saturday morning, he was cleaning his gun at his house in Thomas Colony, when it went off and a bullet pierced his abdomen He was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital, but died on the way. Karimedu police are investigating.

