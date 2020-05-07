Ex-MLA raps State govt.

When the government claimed that concern for the welfare of the common man was the reason for not reopening tea shops, what prompted it to open TASMAC outlets across the State, said former CPI(M) MLA K. Balabharathi here on Thursday.

Participating in a protest on Chatram Street with a small group of party workers, she raised slogans against the reopening of TASMAC outlets.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was threatening mankind and people were being cautioned to practise social distancing to check the viral inffection from spreading, opening of TASMAC outlets only showed that the State government was not interested in saving the lives of people, but only in filling its coffers, Ms. Balabharathi said.

When the number of positive cases shot up, officials attributed the spike to the vegetable market at Koyambedu in Chennai. Under such circumstances, social distancing had to be maintained and people should be told to remain indoors.

When residents stayedremained indoors for the last 43 days, reopening of TASMAC outlets was set to bring in more bad news as cases of domestic violence and harassment would rise.

Palani DMK MLA I.P. Sendil Kumar and others staged a demonstration in front of their houses to show their protest against the government’s decision to open TASMAC outlets.