Ex-minister Papa Sundaram dies

Former Minister and organising secretary of AIADMK A. Pappa Sundaram, 89, died in Tiruchi on Sunday due to lung complications.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Mr. Sundaram was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on April 7 after he had a fall in the bathroom at his house at Valayapatti near Kulithalai. Later he was tested positive for COVID-19. Though the subsequent test turned out to be negative, CT chest test had depicted severe congestion in his lungs.

A four-time MLA of Kulithalai constituency in Karur district, Mr. Sundaram had served as the Minister for Backward Classes between 2002 and 2003 in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet. He was among those elected to the State Assembly in 1989 when Jayalalithaa headed a faction following the split in the AIADMK after the demise of its founder M.G. Ramachandran.