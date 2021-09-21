Ex-District Judge moves HC against dismissal from service

Former Principal District Judge T. Ponprakash has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against his dismissal from service. A Government Order issued in 2020 imposed the punishment of dismissal from service on charges of corruption and misuse of power.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought a response from the State. The petitioner said that the complaint against him was premeditated and motivated. He said the dismissal order was arbitrary, unjust and liable to be set aside.

Ponprakash of Palayamkottai joined the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service in 1991 as Civil Judge. In 2003, he was promoted as Sub-Judge at Periyakulam. He was then promoted as the Additional District Judge, Tirunelveli.

Subsequently, in 2014, he was promoted as Principal District Judge, Ramanathapuram. And in 2015, he was transferred to the Family Court in Dindigul. In 2016, he was suspended from service on the allegations of serious misconduct. A charge memo was issued.

He was not permitted to retire on attaining the age of superannuation in 2017 as disciplinary proceedings were pending against him. The Administrative Committee of Madras High Court concluded that he was guilty of the charges and recommended dismissal from service.

The same was followed by the Full Court. The recommendation of the punishment was then forwarded to the Chief Secretary. A government order was issued imposing the punishment of dismissal from service.

The petitioner said that he had made a detailed explanation against the charges. But it was not considered by the inquiry officer and the presenting officer. He said that the government order was issued without considering his unblemished record for more than 24 years.

He sought to quash the government order issued in 2020 imposing punishment of dismissal from service. He also sought direction to the State to grant all other consequential benefits. Out of the 12 charges framed against him, part of two charges and one another charge was held to be proved.