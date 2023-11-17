Ex-convicts of Rajiv assassination case seek release from special camp

November 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Two of the seven former convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, S. Jeyakumar and B. Robert Payas, currently lodged in Tiruchi Special Camp, have filed petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking their release from the camp.

While Jeyakumar said he wanted to live with his family in Chennai, Robert Payas said he wanted to live with his family in The Netherlands. Both the petitioners said they did not want to return to Sri Lanka. Sending them to the island nation was like sentencing them to death, they said.

They said the Tiruchi Collector, in an interview, had told mediapersons that the communication with regard to the deportation would be sent to the Sri Lankan government. The island nation would verify if they were its citizens and send a reply. Based on that, action would be taken and the deputation order was likely to come in 10 days, he had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners said they could get killed if they were sent to Sri Lanka. The authorities could not force any person to go to a particular country after the person said the move could claim his life. They also complained that they could not move freely in the camp.

Jeyakumar said he was suffering from sore eyes and losing eyesight. Since he was detained in the camp, he was not able to get proper treatment. Though he was taken to Chennai and Madurai for treatment, he was not able to get continuous treatment and medication. Doctors had recommended a surgery, he said and sought his release from the camp so that he could stay with his family and get proper medical treatment.

Robert Payas said he had made representations to various organisations like Red Cross Society and the United States Human Rights Council, seeking their assistance to move to The Netherlands. Since he was detained at the special camp he did not get the opportunity to appear before the authorities concerned, he said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Jeyakumar till November 21. The court suo motu impleaded the Centre to the petition filed by Robert Payas and posted the hearing to November 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.