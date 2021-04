N. Abdul Khader

14 April 2021 20:58 IST

Dindigul

N. Abdul Khader, 89, former Congress MP, passed away at his residence in Sithayankottai near here on Wednesday.

Khader also served as TNCC general secretary and as vice-president. He also served as the DCC president Dindigul. According to his family members, the last rites will be performed on Thursday.

