Evolve scheme on time-bound promotion for government Siddha doctors: HC

December 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to convene a meeting with the stakeholders to evolve an appropriate scheme to extend the time bound promotion under ‘Dynamic Assured Career Progression’ given to government Allopathic and Dental doctors to government Siddha doctors.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the Health Secretary to convene the meeting with the stakeholders and put in place an appropriate scheme within four months. The court was hearing the batch of petitions filed by Assistant Medical Officers (Siddha) seeking time bound promotion and dynamic assured career progression.

The State submitted that the scheme was applicable to Allopathy/ Dental practitioners working in various government hospitals. It cannot be ipso facto applied to the case of Siddha doctors. It was pointed out that while there are a large number of vacancies for Allopathy doctors, attrition rate is also high. In order to retain talent, such a promotion was introduced. That is not the case as far as Siddha doctors are concerned.

The court observed that while the government order may not directly apply to the petitioners, still the government is obliged to introduce some scheme whereby stagnation is relieved and some promotional opportunities are made available.